Giant Blimp Crashes, Pops in Residential Area in Shocking Video

On Wednesday, a blimp collided with a row of houses in Brazil, resulting in one injury, with the shocking incident captured on video.

The Brazilian soccer team São Paulo FC rented an airship for promotional purposes. The team was conducting a test flight prior to their Copa Libertadores quarterfinal match against Botafogo on Wednesday night. That’s when it unexpectedly crashed in the Osasco neighborhood of São Paulo.

The blimp was traveling from the municipality of Carapicuiba when it crashed around 12:06 pm, the fire department said.

The footage captured the blimp hovering above the homes as intrigued residents hurried out to observe.

The pilot, whose identity remains undisclosed, was successfully rescued from the cabin and transported to a local hospital. Authorities have yet to confirm whether anyone was present in the nearby homes at the time of the accident.

Investigation is Underway for the Blimp That Crashed in a Residential Area

The Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center announced that investigators have been sent to the site to initiate the investigation.

“Specific techniques are used in data collection, conducted by qualified and accredited personnel who collect and confirm data, preserve the elements, perform the initial verification of damage caused to the aircraft, or by the aircraft, and gather other information necessary for the investigation,” the agency said, per The Daily Mail.

The blimp crashed during a test flight onto homes in Osasco, a neighborhood in São Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday afternoon. (Image via Instagram / @barbosa_rota)

The fire department announced that it was awaiting the city’s electricity provider to cut power in the area before proceeding with the removal of the blimp.

São Paulo FC announced in a statement that the blimp was set to fly over Morumbi Stadium.

The airship’s canvas proudly displayed the soccer team’s emblem on both sides. One side featured a message in Portuguese that translated to “Fans who lead.” Meanwhile, the other side proclaimed, “Let’s Go São Paulo!”

“The aircraft was undergoing a test this morning in preparation for the night flight, previously authorized by ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency), which was scheduled for the stadium region,'” the team explained.

The Club reported no serious injuries and is supporting the crew and those involved after the incident. The blimp is owned by Brazil Airship Industry and Air Services SA.