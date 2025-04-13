Duggar Family Member Says Her Husband Has ‘Rare and Dangerous’ Medical Condition: Latest on Amy King

Duggar family member and Counting On alum Amy King has come forward to reveal her husband has a rare and dangerous condition.

While speaking to People earlier this month, Amy revealed that her husband, Dillion, has experienced “significant health challenges” in the past few weeks.

“After continued pain and concerns that could no longer be ignored, we sought medical attention,” she explained. “Only to receive news no one ever expects to hear. Dillion has been diagnosed with a severe diaphragmatic rupture.”

Amy further shared that severe diaphragmatic rupture is an extremely rare and dangerous condition that has caused vital organs, including Dillion’s kidney and parts of his digestive system, to shift into his chest cavity.

Amy then said that Dillion’s CT scans revealed he has a nearly 4-inch tear in his diaphragm. The tear left his right kidney, appendix, colon, and small intestines displaced.

She noted that Dillion is now “resting comfortably at home.” However, while he is currently stable, his condition “remains critical.”

“Doctors have made it clear that this is not a quick fix,” Amy said. “The risks are high, the procedure’s complex, and the recovery uncertain. We are taking this one moment at a time, clinging to hope, prayer, and the wisdom of the medical teams who are now walking this road with us.”

Amy also said the medical situation has “shaken” her family deeply. “Dillon is a fighter — anyone who knows him knows his strength,” she said. “But even the strongest among us sometimes face battles we never anticipated.”

Duggar Family Member Amy King Is Asking For Prayers Amid Her Husband’s Health Situation

While continuing to speak to People, Amy King stated that she is asking for prayers and privacy as she and her family navigate the “long and complicated journey” they’re on.

“We will share more as we’re able,” she said. “But for now, our focus is on Dillon’s family, our family’s health, and the fight in front of us.”

Meanwhile, Amy slammed internet trolls claiming she’s profiting off her husband’s health battle.

In a post on her Instagram Story, Amy declared, “People have got it so wrong. It is so sad to me how people think that I can stoop so low. And to think that like you’ve clicked on the link to read what Dillon’s diagnosis is, that I get paid. There’s absolutely zero money involved.”

She then wrote, “People are just so programed or groomed to think that everything has to do with money and that it’s always somebody looking for a handout. There is not anything like that involved. It’s just a story that People magazine put out, and I am grateful to that.”

Amy further added that all she had asked for was prayers. “That is all I’m asking from you guys. Most of my followers support me and are genuine people. And that’s who I choose to be. I’m just asking for prayers and nothing else.”