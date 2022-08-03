Giada DeLaurentiis Talks ‘Mommy Moments’ As She Sends Her Daughter Off To Summer Camp

Being a mom means marking all kinds of milestones in your children’s lives, even when you’re a celebrity! Giada DeLaurentiis recently celebrated a big event in her daughter Jade’s summer.

DeLaurentiis Is ‘So Proud’ Of Daughter

“Made it to camp! So proud of you Jadey! #mommymoments,” DeLaurentiis captioned a photo of herself and her 14-year-old daughter. The duo is beaming for the camera with their arms around each other, sporting matching denim shorts to boot.

Fans loved the picture of the mother and daughter. “Two beautiful ladies ! Shes getting taller than you !” one person commented. Another wrote, “You look more like sisters.” Someone else wrote, “AWESOME Keep up the great work Momma!”

DeLaurentiis shares Jade with ex-husband Todd Thompson. The former couple were married in 2003 and separated in 2014. Their divorce was finalized the following year. Jade is still young, but DeLaurentiis shared that she’s already looking ahead to her future career.

DeLaurentiis: ‘[Jade] Doesn’t Fear Anything’

“That girl has been bugging me to allow her to do auditions for off-Broadway shows for years and I’m like, ‘No,'” the celebrity chef told People. “‘You’re not moving to New York. You’re not doing this. You have to be a child. It’s important to be a child. It only happens once in your life.”

DeLaurentiis also revealed that Jade was pushing for a role in Always Amore, a Hallmark movie she served as producer on. “In fact, she wanted a role in this movie, too. She doesn’t fear anything,” she marveled. “She’s like, ‘I can do it. I know I can do it. I just have to work at it but I can do it.’ It’s amazing to watch. It truly is. I did not have that kind of self-confidence for sure when I was a kid.”

Jade is already working hard at her acting career. She will be attending a performing arts high school this fall, and the camp DeLaurentiis just dropped her off at is a theater camp. “She knows what her mission is in this life. And it’s pretty incredible to watch a young child really know what they love and go after it,” the chef concluded.

It can be hard for moms to watch their children grow up and do their own thing, whether it’s leaving for camp or pursuing a dream. It looks like DeLaurentiis is handling this transitional time like a pro!

