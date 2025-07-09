Georgia Teen Accused Of Killing Both Mom And Stepdad In Their Bed

A teen girl from Georgia has allegedly shot her mother and stepfather to death in their bed. According to WSBTV, 17-year-old Sarah Grace Patrick turned herself in on Tuesday for the February murders of James and Kristin Brock.

17-Year-Old Georgia Teen Charged With Shooting Mom And Stepdad

The girl who initially made the 911 call on February 20 is now charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. It was also the girl’s 5-year-old sister who first discovered the couple’s bodies.

“A little girl who was in the home, to me, she is probably the saddest victim in all of this,” said Carroll County spokeswoman Ashley Hulsey. “From the very moment the 911 call was received, a relentless investigation began.”

Carroll County has worked alongside “the FBI, the GBI crime lab, and private forensic laboratories” during this investigation. Now, five months later, the teenage daughter confessed to the deadly crimes.

“We don’t know what goes through the mind of a child who wants to harm their parents,” said Hulsey. “We are still working with her diligently, our investigators have been speaking with her.”

According to the New York Post, investigators at the crime scene didn’t spot any signs of forced entry into the home. All they noticed was one door in the house left slightly ajar. This made the 17-year-old even more suspicious regarding her connection to the crime.

Not only that, but Hulsey mentioned another huge piece of evidence they used when charging Patrick. The teen gave a “tearful” speech during her mother’s funeral. Investigators believed the teen was feigning emotions to hide what she had done.

The authorities took months to charge Patrick since they wanted to make sure they charged the right person. Now, they just have to figure out her motives.

“She’s 17. She’s kind of been out on her own,” Hulsey explained. Patrick also lived with different family members and would move often. This may have disconnected her with her parents.

Despite all this evidence, they are keeping the investigation open in case any new information comes up. In a news release from the sheriff’s office via the Miami Herald, the authorities gave their condolences to the family.

“Our prayers remain with the families of James and Kristin Brock, and especially with their young daughter who was at home during this horrific crime,” it said.