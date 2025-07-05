Georgia Man Who Shot His Child’s Mother Dead in Decatur Gets Sentenced, Spits At Prosecutors

A 22-year-old Georgia man, Taco Nash, will spend the rest of his life in prison after he fatally shot the mother of his child while she held their baby in her arms. Nash, who argued that Mic’Keya Montgomery, the mother, had killed herself, spat at the prosecutors while being sentenced.

According to WSB-TV, Nash was given three life sentences without the possibility of parole on Wednesday, July 2. He was also sentenced to an additional 60 years in prison, and the Montgomery family will be granted a permanent protective order against Nash.

A release issued by the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office detailed that the incident occurred on June 15, 2022. Prosecutors said that Nash had followed Montgomery to their then-16-month-old’s daycare and confronted her.

Previous to the daycare incident, Nash had called Montgomery repeatedly and requested her to meet him. Montgomery then told the daycare that they should call 911 if Nash approached her at the daycare.

Once Nash tried to leave with Montgomery, a daycare worker pulled Montgomery and her child inside. Nash, however, forced his way in and pulled out a gun after a brief chase. He threatened to shoot her child’s mother in front of the staff and children.

The pair and the child eventually left, and Nash took Montgomery and the toddler to a wooded area. Daycare staff members called 911 after hearing screams. As police arrived and began searching for them, they heard a gunshot.

Minutes later, Nash emerged from the woods and was seen carrying his toddler, who was covered in blood. He claimed at the time that Montgomery had shot herself. Nash was taken into custody.

Convicted Murderer

Montgomery was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. While she had a gun in her hand, the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office determined her manner of death a homicide. Specifically, they ruled that the location of the wound was not consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot.

As per the release, authorities believe Montgomery was holding the child when she was fatally shot by Nash.

Years later, Nash’s defense would argue in court that Montgomery took her own life. The jury, however, was not convinced. He was found guilty of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, aggravated assault-family violence, and two counts of kidnapping, among many other charges.

As he was being escorted out, Taco Nash spat at the prosecutor. Montgomery’s family, who was present at the court hearing, said that this was the real Nash.

“Today was the day that they got to see the real him. The rest was a facade…he’s a sociopath,” Jasmine Walters, Montgomery’s aunt, told WSB-TV.