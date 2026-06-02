jojo-siwa-injured-in-golf-cart-crash

JoJo Siwa just took to social media to reveal she’s on the mend after coming down with a nasty eye infection following a golf cart crash.

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The Dance Moms alum, sporting an eye patch in her June 1 Instagram video, started things off on a blunt note.

“Things aren’t going too well,” the 23-year-old began with a grin. “On top of this, I also have a concussion. I’m a mess.”

The “Karma” singer detailed how she was slung out of her golf cart, sending her crashing into her neck and slamming her head. She added that the crash gave her a concussion.

“This came up two or three days later,” Siwa continued, referring to her eye infection. “[Doctors] think it’s completely unrelated, but it’s a gnarly eye infection.”

“It’s been a very long week,” Siwa wrote alongside the video. “With rest, my concussion has been recovering well. Nowhere near 100 percent, but on a good track. My eye, however, is taking longer than expected to come around.”

Despite the injuries, the “Hold Drama” singer revealed she’s getting back to rehearsals.

“It’s definitely a bit early to be going back into everything, and I have to be very careful of not being 100 percent recovered,” Siwa confessed. “But the greatest saying in Hollywood, which I’m realizing to be true, the show must go on.”

That said, she is hoping for a bit of a grace period from her fans.

““If you see me with sunglasses on, just know, I’m not being a dramatic diva, just taking care of my eye giving it a bit of relief,” she quipped.

JoJo Siwa Fans Offer Up Plenty of Advice Following Golf Cart Crash Hijinks

Of course, fans took to the comments to offer their support… and a few home remedies.

“You still look beautiful, Jojo,” one top comment read. “Jojo!! Hot compress on that eye!!!” a second fan urged. “In Ireland and the UK, we use a tea bag for your eye if it goes like that,” another concerned fan wrote.

“The show must go on! But please be careful. Too early from recovery, and the show may not go on for long,” another armchair expert cautioned.

Meanwhile, one fan thought Siwa should make the eye patch a permanent fashion statement.

“Honestly, the eye patch could become an accessory,” yet another fan suggested. “Just add a few rhinestones. So glad you are on the mend.”