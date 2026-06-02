Taylor Frankie Paul’s Lawyer Reveals Why Her Mother’s Day Visit With Son Ever Was Cut Short

Weeks after her brief Mother’s Day visit with her 2-year-old son, Ever, Taylor Frankie Paul’s attorney reveals why the event was cut short.

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According to Us Weekly, the lawyer representing the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star stated during a virtual court hearing on Monday that there were significant reasons for the reduction of her time with Ever.

“My client wants every minute she can get with Ever. A few of the visits over the past month or so have been cut short or have not taken place, and there are a few reasons for doing so,” Paul’s attorney explained. “A recent example was the child was extremely ill… with a cold sore breakout.”

Her lawyer further shared, “As far as the Mother’s Day visit, that was cut a little bit short because of limited supervisor availability on that day. There’s also just some difficulties and challenges in coordinating schedules with supervisor availability.”

Paul was previously awarded “parent time” on May 10 amid her and ex Dakota Mortensen’s protective orders and ongoing battle over custody. Instead of receiving her agreed-upon eight hours, Paul was to see Ever only between 9 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. that day.

During the latest hearing, a judge recommended that Paul’s supervision visit be lifted. The course has also ruled that Paul can have Ever on alternative weekends and one midweek day each week. However, she is still not allowed to host overnight visits with Ever.

Mortensen is still the “custodial parent” on holidays. Another custody hearing is scheduled for July 8.

Paul Slammed Critics in a Lengthy Mother’s Day

Although full details about Paul’s Mother’s Day celebration have been kept out of the public eye, she did end up unleashing on critics in an Instagram post.

“It’s Mother’s Day, so I’ll say whatever I want. As if it’s not already the worst time,” she wrote. “I have STILL have ‘friends’ kicking me while I’m already down and calling it ‘setting a boundary’ and then BLAMES ME for being upset and responding. That’s called shaming and attack while I had a moment to breathe and she knew that.”

She further stated, “Not once have [I] called myself a ‘victim’ but I’m HUMAN and have breaking points. What a snake friend just did to me in the public eye after everything she just witnessed…the lack of empathy and silence was loud enough.”

Elsewhere in the post, Paul shared that those who know her well also know how caring a mother she is to her children, Ever, Indy, and Ocean.

“I’ve missed more events, girls nights and opportunities to stay home with my kids more than some could ever say,” she noted. “Happy Mothers Day to all the moms out there💕 Of course I’m spiraling… people calling me out yet I can’t respond? Exactly what I will NOT be tolerating ever again. Thank you GOD for the people you sent to help me through this with my enemies so close.”

The post also featured photos of Paul with her children.