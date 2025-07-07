Milwaukee Murder Suspect Cries After He Is Accused Of Attempting To Hire Inmate To Kill Witnesses

A Milwaukee murder suspect, 22-year-old DeAndre Williams, allegedly attempted to hire a fellow inmate to kill a list of witnesses. Williams is accused of killing a 17-year-old outside a liquor store in September 2024.

As reported by Fox 6, citing court filings, Williams allegedly asked his cellmate to kill witnesses in his murder case, saying, “No face, no case.”

According to investigators, Williams allegedly handed over a list of names to his cellmate, a man he had known for 10 years. The list also included addresses, as per the investigators. Additionally, Court Commissioner Barry Phillips stated that the list not only featured witness names but also names of people who knew Williams’ character.

“You allegedly told your cellmate, ‘She knows how I get down, so slide on her and shut her up, too.’ Now that’s some devious stuff right there,” Phillips said in court on July 5.

Prosecutors added that Williams believed his cellmate would get out of jail soon. After allegedly handing over the list, the cellmate reported the incident to his attorney.

As the facts about this incident were shared in court, DeAndre Williams began shaking and crying. Phillips noted this and said that Williams’ attitude was “ironic.”

“I think it’s ironic that you’ve been in court the whole time crying, because when I read the allegations against you, it’s not allegations of someone that cries,” Phillips said.

As a result, Williams was charged with four counts of solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide.

Reckless Homicide

DeAndre Williams is accused of killing 17-year-old Romell Campbell outside a liquor store in September 2024.

A criminal complaint cited by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, the incident occurred on Monday, September 23, at around 3:30 p.m. Reportedly, Williams was inside the store, upset about a friend’s death.

After exiting the liquor store, Williams looked at Campbell. Williams then asked what Campbell was looking at. He allegedly pistol-whipped the victim and then shot him dead.

Police placed him on Wisconsin’s most wanted list. Eventually, months after the incident, he turned himself in to police on January 25. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to first-degree reckless homicide charges and remains in jail on a $310,000 bond.

His next court date is scheduled for July 15.