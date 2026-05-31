NBC Fall 2026-2027 Schedule Revealed

NBC has unveiled its fall 2026-27 primetime schedule, with the network making one of its biggest moves by bringing breakout reality hit The Traitors to broadcast while continuing to lean heavily on franchise brands, including the Chicago and Law & Order universes.

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The schedule, announced ahead of the 2026-27 television season, combines returning hits with new scripted fare. NBC is using established performers such as The Voice and its Dick Wolf-produced dramas to anchor the lineup while giving newcomer Line of Fire a coveted launch position.

A key headline from the schedule is the addition of The Traitors to Thursday nights. The Emmy-winning competition series, hosted by Alan Cumming, has become a major success for Peacock and now receives a broadcast showcase. The move also triggers a reshuffling within the Law & Order franchise, with the flagship series moving to 10 p.m.

NBC Fall 2026-27 Schedule

Here is the announced NBC schedule for 2026 to 2027. New shows are indicated through italics. All times are ET/PT.

Monday (September to October)

8 to 10 p.m.: The Voice

10 to 11 p.m.: Line of Fire

Monday (November onwards)

8 to 8:30 p.m.: St. Denis Medical

8:30 to 9 p.m.: The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

9 to 10 p.m.: The Voice

10 to 11 p.m.: Line of Fire

Tuesday

8 to 11 p.m.: NBA

Wednesday

8 to 9 p.m.: Chicago Med

9 to 10 p.m.: Chicago Fire

10 to 11 p.m.: Chicago P.D.

Thursday

8 to 9 p.m.: The Traitors

9 to 10 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU

10 to 11 p.m.: Law & Order

Friday

8 to 8.30 p.m.: Happy’s Place

8.30 to 9 p.m.: Newlyweds

9 to 11 p.m.: Dateline NBC

Saturday

7 to 7.30 p.m.: Big Ten Pregame / Notre Dame Pregame

7.30 to 11 p.m.: Big Ten Saturday Night / Notre Dame Football

Sunday

7 to 8.20 p.m.: Football Night in America

8.20 to 11 p.m.: NBC Sunday Night Football

NBC also has several additional projects slated for later in the season, including The Rockford Files and Sunset P.I., which are expected to debut during midseason rather than in the fall rollout.