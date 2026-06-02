massive-pop-star-and-actor-wed-in-london

A beloved pop star and her actor beau said I do in the most posh way possible… by tying the knot in London.

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Indeed, “One Kiss” singer Dua Lipa and Green Room actor Callum Turner have found their forever person in each other.

Vogue reports that the couple married on Sunday at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall.

The outlet added that Lipa wore a custom ivory skirt suit from Schiaparelli couture, designed by Daniel Roseberry. Her look featured a gold-buttoned jacket, a matching midi skirt with an asymmetrical hem, a wide-brimmed Stephen Jones hat, white gloves, and red-soled Christian Louboutin pumps. The 30-year-old finished the outfit with a casual bouquet of yellow and white flowers.

Meanwhile, Turner, 36, wore a double-breasted, navy Ferragamo suit with a matching shirt and tie.

In snapshots from the big day, the newlyweds were all smiles, holding hands as they left the town hall under a shower of confetti.

Dua Lipa Makes Her Marriage Instagram Official

The “Houdini” singer took to Instagram a couple of days later to make the nuptials Instagram official, as is the custom of the day.

Lipa offered a tantalizing glimpse into the wedding with a black-and-white photo of her kissing the Masters of the Air star, their faces conveniently obscured by her enormous hat. Another shot showed Lipa giving a solo smile, modeling her chic bridal look.

A third snap captured the newlyweds beaming as they left Old Marylebone Town Hall under a shower of confetti. The final shot showed them, once again, holding hands as they descended a staircase… just in case anyone had forgotten they’d just gotten married.

“31.05.2026 🤍,” she wrote alongside the sweet post.

‘Green Room’ actor Callum Turner and pop star Dua Lipa back in March. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)



Of course, the comments to Lipa’s post were filled with words of support for the newly espoused pop star and actor.

“MR AND MRS DUA LIPA,” one top comment read. “Wifey for lifey,” another onlooker chimed in. “End of an era!!” yet another Instagram denizen added.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official way back in the summer of 2024.