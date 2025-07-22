Georgia Funeral Director Accused Of Giving Fake Ashes Gets Charged With Heinous, Unrelated Crimes

Stanley Todd Henderson, a 55-year-old Georgia man and former funeral director, was sued for allegedly giving an urn full of dirt to a grieving couple instead of their dead child’s ashes. However, in an unrelated case, Henderson was charged with heinous crimes involving minors.

According to an Adel Police Department release, police officers executed a search warrant at a funeral home located on Fourth Street in Adel, Georgia. They had received information that accused Henderson of running the funeral home without a business license or professional credentials on June 16.

During the search, police seized multiple electronic devices. A forensic analysis conducted by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office allegedly found pornographic images and videos of an underage male.

The former funeral director was located in Lawrenceville and was arrested by the Lawrenceville Police Department without incident.

Stanley Todd Henderson was charged with two counts of felony computer pornography, two counts of felony enticing a child for indecent purposes, one count of felony child molestation, two counts of felony aggravated sexual battery, one count of felony trafficking of persons for labor or sexual servitude, and one count of misdemeanor engaging in a funeral business without required compliance.

He is currently being held at the Cook County Jail. As per the Adel Police Department, Henderson has additional charges pending.

Urn Filled With Dirt

As reported by WSB, Alexus Taylor and Jalen Matthews filed a lawsuit against Stan Henderson & Son Funeral Home. This came after an incident involving their baby’s remains.

After losing their newborn son Josiah on November 13, the parents hired Henderson’s funeral home. They held a memorial service at the Henry County funeral home. Then, they waited for four months before receiving their child’s ashes.

However, two weeks after receiving the urn, they received a shocking call. A third party who handled the child’s cremation said the funeral home still had Josiah’s remains.

Allegedly, instead of delivering the child’s ashes to their grieving parents, the funeral home delivered an urn filled with dirt. According to the couple’s attorneys, several other incidents were reported involving the funeral home run by Henderson.