son-of-disgraced-youtube-mom-pleads-guilty-to-heinous-crimes

The second son of the late YouTube mom, Machelle Hobson, pled guilty and was sentenced after committing heinous child abuse crimes.

Videos by Suggest

According to AZ Central, Ryan Hackney, 31, was sentenced after pleading guilty to child sex abuse and attempted sexual contact with a minor. He received a three and a half year prison sentence.

Ryan’s brother, Logan, 33, was sentenced to four and a half years in January after pleading guilty to sexual abuse and two counts of attempting to commit sexual conduct with a minor.

Both brothers will also have to register as lifelong sex offenders upon their prison release.

Court documents revealed a girl had alleged that Ryan had engaged in various sexual acts with her when she was 8 to 9 years old. The abuse continued until she was 11 or 12.

Two of Logan’s alleged victims claimed he sexually abused them while his mother was fostering them. Logan abused one girl when she was 10 years old. The other victim claimed she was abused between the ages of 5 and 16.

The YouTube Mom’s Son Was Sentenced Years After She was Arrested For Child Abuse

The sentencing came half a decade after Jake and Logan’s mother was arrested for child abuse.

Machelle was arrested in 2019 after she was accused of beating and starving her seven adopted children. The children were exploding through her YouTube Channel videos, which were recorded in their Maricopa, Arizona home.

Law enforcement claimed that the children were pepper sprayed in the face and beaten. They were locked in a closet for days without food or bathroom breaks. These were punishments for the children forgetting lines in their video scripts or not listening.

Machelle was charged with 30 felony counts of child abuse and kidnapping involving five of her adopted or fostered children. She had pleaded not guilty.

However, while in custody, she suffered a non-traumatic brain injury. She was declared incompetent to stand trial and died six months later.