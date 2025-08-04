Georgia Boy, 8, Lived With Murdered Brother And Mother After Her Boyfriend Killed Them

A 29-year-old Georgia man, William Jerome Adams, will spend the rest of his life in prison for the 2021 murders of Mary Lindsay, 39, and 15-year-old Atif Muhammad, Jr., mother and son. In a shocking revelation, it was found that Lindsay’s younger son, 8, lived with the bodies for two days.

According to a Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office release, Adams was ordered to serve two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. He was found guilty of two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the 2021 murders of Lindsay and Atif.

“The verdict and sentence are fitting for a defendant who violently took the life of a mother and son and stole from them,” District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. “We mourn with the victims’ family and hope that the outcome of the trial gives them some closure and justice.”

Bodies Found

The gruesome discovery took place on March 26, 2021. At the time, Lindsay’s eldest daughter, 19, arrived at her mother’s house. A friend of the 39-year-old asked her to check on her since Lindsay had not been heard from for days.

To gain access to the house, the daughter had to crawl through a window. Upon entering, she found her 8-year-old brother sleeping in their mother’s bedroom. However, she was horrified when she saw Lindsay and Atif locked inside a bedroom. They were both dead.

After calling the police and following investigations, it was determined that the two had died on March 24. This means that the 8-year-old had been left alone in the house for two days, living alongside the bodies.

Investigators found three 9mm shell casings and matched them to ammunition found in the master bedroom, as per the release. Then, an arrest warrant was placed for William Jerome Adams, Lindsay’s boyfriend, and he was found in Laredo, Texas. Moreover, he was attempting to cross the border into Mexico “on an assumed name and without a passport.”

Atif’s twin sister testified in court that they had found a handgun in their mother’s bedroom days before the shooting. When asked, Lindsay confirmed that the gun belonged to Adams.

Furthermore, the 15-year-old girl also testified that Adams was abusive to Lindsay, and prosecutors presented evidence showing a photo of an arm injury that Adams allegedly gave her.