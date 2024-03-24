George Strait Mourns Two Deaths in One Day, Fans Flood Singer With Support

Fans of George Strait are lending their support as the country music legend mourns two deaths in just one day.

In two Facebook posts on Thursday, Strait announced the deaths of his two collaborators, Erv Woosley and Gene Elders.

George Strait revealed in the first post that Woosley was his manager for around 45 years and was most importantly his friend for even longer. “He had complications from a surgery and just couldn’t overcome it,” Strait shared. “He was a very tough man, and fought hard, but sadly it was just too much. We will miss him so very much and will never forget all the time we had together. Won’t ever be the same without him.”

In the second Facebook post, Strait revealed Elders as an Ace in the Hole “treasured” band member. Elders passed away shortly after Woosley. “All of our prayers go out to both families. Me and the band won’t ever be the same without brother Gene. We loved him so much. Go play with Mike again Geno. We’ll come join you guys later.”

Fans quickly responded to the posts by sharing their sympathy and support for George Strait. “So sorry!!!” one fan wrote. “Thoughts and prayers to the Elders family and to you and The Ace in The Hole Band.”

Another fan wrote, “Oh my goodness, two friends in the same day! Stay strong!!! I’m very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you George, all of the band members, friends, and his family.”

Erv Woosley Discovered George Strait

According to Variety, Woosley was the manager who discovered Strait. Along with Strait, Woosley worked with other big-name music artists including Lee Ann Womack, Dierks Bentley, and Clay Walker.

Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, stated, “Without the savvy and determination of Erv Woosley, we may never have heard of George Strait. Erv heard Strait in a Texas bar in 1975 and was an immediate fan and proponent, when others said the singer sounded too traditional. Later, as an MCA Records exec, Erv pushed the label to sign Strait in 1981.”

Young also revealed that Woolsey backed Strait when executives wanted him to change his name and sound. “Strait became a superstar who filled stadiums, and together Strait and Erv helped lead country music back to its traditions. All of us owe Erv Woolsey an enormous debt of gratitude for leading with his convictions and always supporting artists and new talent.”

Along with managing various artists, Woolsey also served as a label executive.