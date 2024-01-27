‘General Hospital’ Star Tyler Christopher’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than three months after General Hospital star Tyler Christopher was discovered dead in his San Diego apartment, the cause of the actor’s death has been revealed.

According to the Medical Examiner Officer’s report, which was obtained by TMZ, the actor’s cause of death is listed as positional asphyxia. This is due to acute alcohol intoxication. Coronary artery atherosclerosis was also listed as a contributing condition as well.

This means that Tyler Christopher had suffocated because of how he was positioned when he died. The media examined noted that alcohol may have contributed as well. Coronary artery atherosclerosis means that plaque had built up in his arteries at the time of his death.

Christoperh’s death has been ruled accidental.

Tyler Christopher was reportedly found deceased by a friend, who had been trying to make contact with him for a while, Oct. 31. His co-star, Maurice Benard, announced his death. Benard described Christopher as a “truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting.”

“Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him,” Bernard said. “Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol.”

Christopher was best known for his roles as Nikolas Cassadine and Connor Bishop on General Hospital. He was on the famous soap opera from 1996 to 2016. He also played Stefan DiMera on Days of Our Lives from 2001 to 2019.

Tyler Christopher is survived by his two children, Greysun James Christopher and Boheme Christopher.

Tyler Christopher Stated ‘Don’t Hold back’ Was His Favorite Motto to Live By During His Final Interview

During his final interview, Tyler Christopher spoke about one of his favorite mottos to live by. He said “Don’t Hold Back” was the key motto for him.

“That’s how I approach my work,” Christopher told Digital Journal, which was published on September 30. “And when I am doing scenes, especially when they are difficult to perform. I trust my instincts., I don’t hold back, and that gets me through it. This allows me to take chances in my scenes.”

One example of using the motto for his career was when he was accepted a Daytime Emmy Award in 2016 for his work on General Hospital. “The day I actually filmed those Emmy reel scenes in the studio was so hard, emotionally,” he recalled. “They dealt with my on-screen son dying in the hospital.”

Tyler Christopher stated that as an actor he had to decide on how he was going to execute the scenes. “It was all about not holding back,” he declared. “I didn’t hold back and that paid off in the end.”