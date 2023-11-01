‘General Hospital’s Tyler Christopher Found Dead At Home

New details have emerged after the 50-year-old actress was found dead in his San Diego apartment.

Tyler Christopher, popularly known for his role in soap operas Days of Our Lives and General Hospital passed away on Tuesday morning.

Sources told TMZ that officers responded to Christopher’s apartment at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. A concerned friend decided to pay a visit to the actor when their calls and messages went unanswered. The friend was able to enter the apartment because of a spare key Christopher gave them.

Once inside, the friend discovered the deceased actor in his bedroom and immediately called the police. Sources also said that the actor had been dead for quite some time before he was discovered.

Maurice Benard, Christopher’s former General Hospital co-star, was the first to share the news in an Instagram post.

“Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment,” the post began.

“Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him,” Benard, 60, continued.

Benard also noted that “Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol.”

Christopher was famous for his long stint as Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital (1996-2016) and his role as Stefan DiMera on Days of our Lives.

This comes shortly after news of Friends star Matthew Perry was found dead at his Pacific Palisades home.

Similarly, the late actor also struggled with alcohol and drug abuse, but had been getting his life back on track. Before his death, Perry used pickleball as an outlet to stay on the right path.

Family and friends have been sharing positive sentiments following his death. His old fling, Gwyneth Paltrow shared a throwback photo in a heartfelt Instagram post about their relationship.

His ex-fiancée, Molly Hurwitz, also shared kind words following the announcement of Perry’s death, saying, “No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship.”

The cast of Friends, clearly heartbroken, also released an official statement, claiming that they would have more to say at a later date and “needed time” to process the news.

Our thoughts are with the friends and families of both actors during this difficult time.