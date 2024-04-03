Gene Simmons Speaks Out About JoJo Siwa’s Kiss-Inspired ‘Bad Girl’ Look at iHeartRadio Awards

Days after JoJo Siwa debuted her new “bad girl” look at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, KISS frontman Gene Simmons shares his thoughts about the ensemble.

While chatting with TMZ on Wednesday, the legendary rocker says he likes the Dance Moms alum’s new “demon” look. He also thinks it’s badass. He further stated that if anyone hates on her for the look, they simply don’t get it and they’re just jealous.

“Never be ordinary,” Gene Simmons further advised JoJo Siwa. “Always be extraordinary. JoJo is extraordinary and she looks cool. Of course, she looks like me, but that’s another story.”

Siwa was seen showing off the new look, which looked similar to an ensemble Simmons and his KISS bandmates would wear. She announced that along with the release of her new single Karma, she was entering a new “era” in her career.

“People are afraid of things they don’t know,” JoJo Siwa told E! News at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday. “Things can be scary for people. New things can be very, very scary.”

Siwa then said she’s pretty confident in her new look, despite the criticism. “Creating art is such a special, special thing,” she pointed out. “And I’m very lucky that I get to be one of the people in the world that gets to create art.”

Gene Simmons is One of Many Celebrities Supporting JoJo Siwa’s New Look

Along with Gene Simmons, JoJo Siwa said her new look has been supported by other celebrities. Among the admirers are Lil Nas Z and Meghan Trainor.

“The way that I’m able to keep going and keep being like, ‘Wait, actually what I’m doing is right’ is because some of the most respected people in the world have come up to me and been like, ‘What you’re doing right now is os right. It is what the world needs, and I’m learning from what you are doing right now.’”

JoJo Siwa then said the support from others means the world to her. She pointed out she wore the same outfit for the Karma music video, which drops on Friday, April 5.

“This is my KARMA,” she declared. “It’s got some rips in it, but you’d never know.”

Siwa told PEOPLE last month she has seen others before her make a fashion transition similar to her new look. “I’ve seen how much I loved it,” she said.

“And I’ve seen also how much the world has criticized us, so I am ready for that. One thing that I think no one’s done is given the heads-up.”

JoJo added that it was important to her to give her fans a heads-up about the look. “[I wanted to] be like, look, if you follow along, that’s all you. If you want to go, now’s your time. But in the best way possible, now your time.”