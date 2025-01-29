‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Catches Some Rays in Maldives Beach Photos

Taking a much-needed break from the chilly, wintry weather, Sophie Turner was spotted soaking up the sun while in Maldives.

The Game of Thrones alum took to Instagram to share a series of snapshots from her recent tropical vacation.

“Who knew that all it takes to be happy is tea tasting, perfume making, breathwork, sound therapy, spotting dolphins, watsu, cooking classes, turtle snorkeling, massages, and getting burnt on the beach with your besties in the Maldives,” Turner wrote in the post’s caption. In the photos, the actress was seen snorkeling in clear blue water with some friends.

The Maldives vacation comes just months after Sophie Turner finalized her divorce from Joe Jonas. In early September 2024, a Florida judge ruled the former couple’s marriage to be “irretrievably broken,” making the divorce inevitable.

The judge also allowed Turner and Jonas to waive the 20-day waiting period for the final judgment. “The marriage between the parties is dissolved,” the judge confirmed. “And the parties are restored to the status of being single.”

Jonas filed for divorce on Sept. 5, 2023, stating his marriage with the actress to be “irretrievably broken.” He and Turner then announced their separation in a joint statement.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the statement read. “There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly, this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The former couple engaged in a nasty custody battle for their daughters, Willa and Delphine. A custody agreement has been made.

Sophie Turner Admitted to Being ‘Incredibly Sad’ Over Her Split from Ex-Husband Joe Jonas

A little over a month after her divorce from Joe Jonas was finalized, Sophie Turner admitted to being “incredibly sad” over the end of her marriage.

“I’m going through a legal process right now where I can’t really say much, but it was incredibly sad,” she explained during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar U.K. “We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard.”

Turner then spoke about returning to the UK after living in the U.S. for six years.

“I’m so happy to be back,” she confessed. “It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England. I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family.”

She also said she left her home country during “pivotal” years of her life. “I went for dinner with someone the other day, and she said, ‘I never got to touch your belly,’” Turner recalled sadly. “We didn’t have those key experiences with each other.”

Regarding her new life in London, Turner added that she’s embracing the lighter, fresher energy around her. “My recipe for a hot girl summer is pretty much playing with my kids, hanging out with my best friends, drinking some cocktails,” she added. “And enjoying the sun, long may it last. As long as the sun’s out, I’m a happy chap.”