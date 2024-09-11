sophie-turner-and-joe-jonas-finalize-divorce-following-nasty-custody-battle

It’s official! One year after Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, the former couple finalized their publicized split.

According to Sept. 6 court documents obtained by PEOPLE, a Florida judge ruled that the ex-spouses’ marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

While the terms of their divorce settlement remain confidential, the court report reales that the agreement is “in the best interest of the parties and this family.”

The judge allowed the former spouses to waive the 20-day waiting period for the final judgment. “The marriage between the parties is dissolved,” the judge stated. “And the parties are restored to the status of being single.”

Jonas filed for divorce on Sept. 5, 2023, claiming the marriage between the two was “irretrievably broken.”

The exes posted a joint statement to their social media accounts announcing the end of their four-year marriage.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the statement read. “There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Sophie Turner Previously Stated the Marriage Between Her and Joe Jonas Broke Down ‘Very Suddenly’ Following An Aug. 2023 Argument

In response to the divorce filing, Sophia Turner stated the breakdown of her marriage to Joe Jonas happened “very suddenly’ following an argument on Aug. 15, 2023.

She claimed she found out about the breakup “through the media” days after Jonas filed the divorce paperwork.

After the divorce was filed, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas engaged in a nasty custody battle. The former couple shares two daughters, Willa and Delphine.

Turner previously sued Jonas for wrongful retention of their daughters. She alleged her then-estranged husband had been withholding their passports and not permitting them to return to England with her. She also stated she and Jonas agreed that England would be their “forever home” during a 2022 conversation.

After the lawsuit was filed, Jonas’ rep released a statement, claiming that an “amicable co-parenting setup” was agreed upon. “Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the UK. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately.”

Turner dropped her lawsuit in Jan. 2024. However, she and her attorneys asked a judge to “reactivate” the case. Jonas’ rep said at the time, “The filing was a legal formality, and the couple continues to negotiate an amicable resolution.”

Sophie discussed the custody battle in May 2024. She admitted she was “unhappy” about how it “played out,” especially when it comes to the children.

“They’re the victims in all of this,” she said about the children.”But I think we’re doing the best we can. I’m confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that’s all that I can ask for.”