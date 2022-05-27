Gal Gadot Rocked The Comfy Slides That Are Taking The Internet By Storm

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Gal Gadot recently posted a reel on Instagram. While the purpose of her reel was to promote the delicious and better-for-you brand of macaroni and cheese, Goodles, which Blake Lively is also a huge fan of, we couldn’t help but notice her comfy slides.

The “before” clip shows the Wonder Woman star decked out in her comfies–a matching sweatsuit set that is only complete with the TikTok trending cloud slides. And, these shoes live up to their name.

Why Cloud Slides Will Become Your Summer Go-To

These comfy slides, also known as pillow slides, are made from ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), making them lightweight, flexible, and super soft. The broad strap ensures that the shoes stay put. And while they are soft, they’re also supportive, making them the perfect sandal for everyone.

College kids, busy professionals, work-from-home parents, and retired folks can all enjoy these comfortable kicks, which come in a variety of colors.

From taking the dog for a walk, running errands, spending the day at the lake or pool, or just hanging out at the house, these slides are super versatile. Easy to slip on and go, these slides will become a staple in your summer wardrobe. Even those with foot pain from conditions like plantar fasciitis will appreciate these cushy slides.

How To Get The Perfect Fit For All-Day Comfort

Many people suggested sizing up if you are between sizes for a more comfortable fit. However, there is a sizing chart to refer to if you have reservations. You can also get a “custom fit” with a couple of pairs of socks and a hair dryer. Confused? We were at first too, but this trick is apparently an oldie but a goodie.

First, you’ll turn on your hair dryer and run it on high over the shoes about five inches away from the material for about one minute. Then, you’ll put on two pairs of socks. Next, you’ll put the shoes on for about three minutes to mold them to your feet. This should soften the material and ensure a custom fit.

The Reviews Speak For Themselves

One happy Amazon shopper stated, “Bought these shoes after seeing them all over TikTok and they really are great! The most comfortable shoes I own, it really is like walking on clouds!”

If you’re like us, flip-flops aren’t gonna cut it anymore. We’re all about comfort these days. Another shopper said, “Super comfy. Have ordered from other sellers which were stiff. These are very comfortable and feel like marshmallows.”

