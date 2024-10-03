furious-driver-speeds-off-in-stolen-tow-truck-with-his-vehicle-attached-in-wild-video

A bold New York City driver, frustrated by his car being towed, decided to turn the tables by hopping into the tow truck and driving off. In the chaos, the furious driver sideswiped several cars before ultimately toppling his own vehicle.

The footage begins with the driver angrily rushing to the tow truck as his black Chevy is on the verge of being towed from 53rd Street, situated between First and Second Avenues in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

In the clip shared on social media last month, the unruly driver angrily shouted at the truck operator, demanding, “Put my f–king truck down!” and “Get the f– ck out of here!”

The suspect then leaps into the tow truck, with his vehicle secured in tow.

According to the police, per The New York Post, the driver embarked on a brief “joy ride” in the truck, heading to 55th Street and Third Avenue.

Video Shows the Stolen Tow Truck Slamming Into Multiple Parked Vehicles

Footage reveals the tow truck crashing into several parked cars along the street amid the chaos.

The video shows the angered driver confronting the tow truck operator. (Image via TikTok / @epodaddy82caddy)

As the renegade driver rounds a corner in the bulky tow vehicle, his hitched truck detaches, flipping upside down before coming to rest in the street, as captured in the video.

The irate car owner appears to commandeer the tow truck, taking off down the city streets. (Image via TikTok / @epodaddy82caddy)

Reportedly, the driver abandoned the truck and his damaged car at the intersection of 55th Street and Third Avenue. He then fled the scene on foot.

Eventually, the footage shows the car being towed falling off the tow truck amidst the chaos. (Image via TikTok / @epodaddy82caddy)

Of course, denizens of the internet were quick to drag the tow truck bandit on social media.

“Man is losing his truck AND his freedom,’ one X user quipped after seeing the footage. “Thank you, kind idiot for your entertainment service!” another X user joked.

Meanwhile, one eyewitness whose car was damaged didn’t find much humor in the incident.

“I need to call insurance or police, I need this car,” a distressed man told local outlet News 12 Brooklyn.

“He could have hurt someone really badly,” he added.