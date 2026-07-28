mtv-reality-star-jenelle-evans-poses-in-two-piece-in-new-beach-shots

Jenelle Evans, former MTV Teen Mom star, is making waves on social media with a sizzling string bikini snap and rocking a thong.

Videos by Suggest

The 34-year-old, twice-divorced mom of three took to Instagram on July 27, sharing a series of snaps of herself wading through murky water along a muddy beach and lounging on a red motor boat in a barely-there bikini.

The photo dump kicked off with Evans perched on the boat, sporting mirror shades and a grin as wide as the open water. Her brunette locks cascaded past her shoulders, with her dark purple bikini top doing its very best to keep things PG-13ish. She also treated her followers to a cheeky glimpse of her thong, leaving very little to the imagination, with her collection of tattoos adding a little extra flair to the look.

“Back where I belong 🫶🏼🏝️,” Evans wrote alongside the bold shots.

Fans React to Jenelle Evans’ Bold Bikini Snaps: ‘Body Goals’

Fans were quick to slide into the comments, with plenty of heat to match the summer sun as Evans flaunted her toned figure in the barely-there two-piece.

“Body goals,” one of Evans’ three million followers wrote. “Damn she sexy beautiful woman wow,” a second wordsmith wrote. “Body smoking hot and thick,” another poet chimed in.

However, a few fans couldn’t help but voice that they felt something was… off.

“I can’t stop looking at that belly button placement!” one lover of the human form wrote. “This is why I fear ever getting a tummy tuck; everyone’s belly buttons are like so far up,” a second onlooker speculated.

“These are not flattering pictures,” another thief of joy wrote.

Whether you’re team “body goals” or team “belly button placement,” one thing’s for sure… Jenelle Evans knows how to make a splash, both in the water and on social media.

Of course, Evans first gained fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2010, before going on to appear in the spin-off series Teen Mom 2 from 2011 to 2019. She launched a lucrative OnlyFans account in 2022.