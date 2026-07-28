‘Girls Next Door’ Star Left in Tears After Career Setback

A Girls Next Door alum got candid about her difficult career following reality TV and modeling, tearfully admitting she’s “struggling.”

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TV personality-turned-real estate agent Kendra Wilkinson took to her Instagram Stories on July 27 to dish on the not-so-glamorous realities of the nine-to-five grind. Six years into her real estate career, it turns out selling houses is a little harder than selling a reality TV persona.

“When a client fires you… after all the work you put in. Ya, I’m struggling today, guys,” the 41-year-old divorced mom of two captioned an image of herself crying, per Page Six.

Feeling she needed to add to the context of the sobbing snap, the Kendra on Top alum returned to her Instagram Stories with a video.

“I know that we’re living in a world of struggle right now; I know that. But it’s just … it’s so hard. It’s so hard right now,” a tearful Wilkinson opined.

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

“I feel like I’m doing everything right in my life — I’m raising my kids and putting them first, she continued.

The Girls Next Door personality shares her two children, Hank Jr., 16, and Alijah, 12, with her ex, basketball player Hank Baskett.

“I’m doing everything good. I’m a good person,” she insisted in the footage. “It’s just such a struggle right now.”

Wilkinson opened up about the challenges she’s been facing, “fighting people that work with me, getting fired, people being rude and mean.” With tears streaming down her face, she summed it up simply: “It’s taking a toll.”

Welcome to the work week, Kendra.

Kendra Wilkinson Used Her Real Estate Background to Land Another Reality TV Role

Per Page Six, Wilkinson traded in her bunny ears for a briefcase, transitioning from reality TV to a full-time real estate career. In June 2020, she earned her California license and set her sights on Malibu’s high-end property market. Unsurprisingly, she also starred in her own real estate-focused show, Kendra Sells Hollywood, from 2021–2023.

Meanwhile, after a good cry and some rest, Wilkinson returned to her Instagram Stories to share that she was feeling better, thanking fans for their kind messages. “Feels like a new day. Cleaning, donating. Music on. Thanks again. I see all of your messages!!!!!” she wrote.

Image via Instagram/Kendra Wilkinson

Here’s to hoping Kendra’s next chapter brings more closed deals and fewer tears.