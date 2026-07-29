Meghan McCain Speaks Out After Attending Senator Lindsey Graham’s Funeral

Although she previously spoke about the “complex” relationship she had with Lindsey Graham, Meghan McCain still attended the late South Carolina senator’s funeral.

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While at the funeral in Washington, D.C., on July 28, McCain snapped a photo of the program.

“A beautiful, poetic send off for a patriotic man and an American icon,” she wrote in a post on X. “I will always miss you Lindsey and forever cherish my family’s time together with you.”

The longtime senator was a friend of The View alum’s father, John McCain.

Graham passed away on July 11 at the age of 71.

“On the evening of Saturday, July 11, US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness,” his team announced. “Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”

Days later, Graham’s communications director, Taylor Reidy, shared the District of Columbia’s medical examiner’s preliminary findings.

“The preliminary examination findings were: Aortic Dissection due to Arteriosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease,” she posted. “The death certificate will be PENDING until all the toxicological and microscopic testing are finalized, and at that point the death certificate will be updated to reflect the cause of death and appropriately classify the manner of death.”

Audio revealed that emergency medical service workers were called to Graham’s Washington, D.C., residence at around 8:30 pm on July 11. They had received a call about a person suffering from chest pains and cardiac arrest.

Graham had been a senator for South Carolina since 2002. He was running for another term in office. His sister has since been appointed to his seat and is running for Senate.

McCain Paid Tribute to Graham on Social Media

Following the news about Graham’s death, McCain took to X to speak out about her late father’s friend.

“The first time I met Lindsey Graham, I was 11 years old in a hotel lobby, and he had just attended a political event with my Dad,” she wrote. “He sat down next to me and told me that he loved my Dad. I remember liking his deep southern accent and smile and immediately felt comfortable around him – he somehow seemed younger, hipper and more interesting than most of the political figures that rotated around my Dads orbit.”

Reminiscing about her father and Graham’s friendship, McCain called the duo, as well as the late senator Joe Lieberman, “the three amigos.”

“My Dad was the soul of the group, Joe was the heart of the group, and Lindsey was the fire and humor,” she recalled. “Their combination bonded them as friends throughout their lives. That friendship is something that is so rare in politics, it is nearly extinct but I got to witness it first hand. They spent their lives united as friends and allies. They were brothers.”

While pointing out that she had a “complex” relationship with Graham in later years, McCain offered only love and support for the late senator.

“I hope that he is at peace and I hope he is in heaven drinking a white Russian and fishing with my Dad and Joe,” she added.