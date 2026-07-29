Soap Opera Icon Patricia Greene Dead at 95

Patricia Greene, the actress who became the world’s longest-serving soap opera performer through her portrayal of Jill Archer in BBC Radio 4’s The Archers, has died at the age of 95.

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The BBC announced her death on 10 July, prompting tributes from colleagues, listeners and generations of fans who had followed her character for nearly seven decades. Greene remained a central figure in the long-running radio drama until her death, making her one of the most enduring performers in broadcasting history.

Greene joined The Archers in 1957 after auditioning for the role of Jill Paterson, a kitchen appliance demonstrator who later married Phil Archer and became Jill Archer. Over the following 68 years, she transformed the character into the heart of the Archer family and one of the programme’s most beloved figures.

Patricia Greene Is Most Notable For Her Role In ‘The Archers’

Born in Derby in 1931, Greene trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama before beginning her acting career. Although she appeared in television productions including Crossroads, Doctors and Casualty, audiences knew her best for her work on The Archers.

Her extraordinary longevity earned her recognition as the longest-serving actor in any soap opera across radio, television or online media.

BBC Radio 4 controller Mohit Bakaya praised Greene’s contribution to the programme, describing her portrayal of Jill Archer as “outstanding.” He said she left “a wonderful legacy” and added that Ambridge would not be the same without her.

Fellow cast members also paid heartfelt tributes, recalling her warmth, humour and generosity during decades of collaboration. Actor Tim Bentinck, who played her on-screen son David Archer for more than 40 years, described Greene as a “surrogate mother” and remembered her mischievous personality away from the microphone.

Greene received an MBE in 1997 for services to drama and later accepted an honorary degree from the University of Derby in recognition of her achievements. Through Jill Archer, Patricia Greene created a legacy that will continue to resonate with audiences for years to come.