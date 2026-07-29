Karlie Kloss Opens up About Attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Weeks after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot, Karlie Kloss opens up about attending the special event.

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During her recent appearance on the 3rd Hour of Today, Kloss shared some details about the highly publicized wedding.

“Listen, I try to protect the privacy of my friends’ personal lives,” she said. “But what I will say is that they’re an amazing couple and I’m so happy for them.”

Swift, a longtime friend of Kloss, exchanged vows with Kelce during the July 3 event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, were photographed as they headed to the venue.

The former Victoria’s Secret model donned a gorgeous strapless satin all-gold dress while her husband stepped out in a classic black tuxedo.

Others who were in attendance at Swift and Kelce’s wedding include Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Sabrina Carpenter, and Brad Pitt.

Kloss and Swift first met at a fashion show in 2013 and became well-known friends. The model appeared in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video.

However, the duo hasn’t been photographed or seen together since 2016. A fallout allegedly occurred the following year.

One theory circulating about the alleged fallout was that the friends had a political disagreement. At the time, Kloss was dating Kushner, the brother of President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared.

Another theory was that the fallout stemmed from Kloss and Kushner’s friendship with Swift’s longtime nemesis, Scooter Braun. The couple was spotted with Braun during a 2019 vacation, right after he had purchased Swift’s master recordings.

Swift did not attend Kloss and Kushner’s wedding ceremonies in 2018 and 2019.

Addressing speculation about an alleged fallout with Swift, Kloss stated in a New York Times profile in 2018, “Despite internet gossip suggesting otherwise, the pair continues to be good friends and they talk frequently.”

Weeks before Swift’s wedding, TMZ reported that the pop star and Kloss had “real issues.” However, it was revealed that the duo had resolved their difference and rekindled the friendship.

“It’s all water under the bridge now,” a source shared. “The pals actually made up quite some time ago… so, Taylor had no problem adding Karlie to the guest list for the celeb-packed ceremony.