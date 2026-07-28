A Beloved Children’s TV Puppeteer Has Died: Ronnie Le Drew Was 78

Generations of TV fans are mourning the loss of veteran puppeteer and TV personality Ronnie Le Drew.

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Canadian-British star Le Drew was one of the voices that brought Zippy to life in the beloved UK series Rainbow, the UK’s answer to Sesame Street. He shared the iconic role with Roy Skelton, who died in 2011.

The British Puppet Guild, of which Le Drew served as president, announced his passing on July 27 following a short illness. The organisation shared the sad news, stating: “We are saddened to announce the death of our President and friend Ronnie Le Drew, following a short illness.”

Ronnie Le Drew has sadly passed away at age 79 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/Tkl62XdbAj — CoveredGeekly (@CoveredGeekly) July 27, 2026

“Ronnie has been our president for 10 years, possibly the most active and supportive president we have ever had or will have,” they continued. “Attending nearly every event, whether it be online or in person, often performing when asked and always willing to chat, tell stories, and entertain in whatever way he could.”

The British Puppet Guild noted that while Le Drew was best known for bringing Zippy to life, “his legacy in the puppetry world stretches far more than that.” They added, “He meant so much to so many, and the legacy of his life will live on.”

Ronnie Le Drew Worked as a Puppeteer on ’80s Classics Like ‘Labyrinth’ and ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Le Drew’s TV career began in 1964 with an appearance on A Touch of Don Juan. He joined Rainbow in 1973, a role he held for 20 years. Per the Oxford Mail, he also appeared in a number of other children’s series, including Playdays, Utterly Brilliant with Timmy Mallett, and The Sooty Show, where he regularly played Sooty’s sidekick, Sweep.

Meanwhile, per IMDb, Le Drew had puppeteering roles in the fantasy musicals Labyrinth (1986), starring David Bowie, Little Shop of Horrors (1986), and The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992).

In 2019, he also puppeteered several background characters in the Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

I am devastated to hear of the death of Ronnie Le Drew. A very kind man who knew my dad for a long time.



A smashing memory meeting him and Zippy at Milton Keynes.



RIP Ronnie pic.twitter.com/3w8A2Djbzv — Carry On Loving (@AbbaFan102) July 27, 2026

That same year, Le Drew released his autobiography, Zippy and Me: My Life Inside Britain’s Most Infamous Puppet.

Ronnie Le Drew was 78.