Actress Dies of Heart Issues in Wake of Recent Challenges: RIP to Pavala Syamala

Veteran actress Pavala Syamala, who appeared in over 250 films across five decades, has passed away.

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Doctors at Osmania General Hospital in India confirmed via Cinema Express that the actress, renowned for her work in Telugu-language films, died on July 27 following a massive cardiac arrest.

This sad news follows a difficult few years for the actress. According to the Hindustan Times, Shyamala was turned away from a private hospital due to a lack of funds and left at a junction in the middle of the night. Locals found her on the footpath and alerted police, who transferred her to the RK Foundation. When the story went viral, producer and Film Development Corporation chairman Dil Raju intervened, ensuring she received proper treatment.

Shyamala and her daughter were later filmed tearfully thanking Raju and his team for their help.

Born Nethi Syamala in 1951 in Amaravathi, Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, Pavala Syamala lost her mother at a young age. She began her career as a stage artist before transitioning to the Telugu film industry.

Pavala Syamala went on to build an extensive filmography in Telugu cinema. She earned the nickname “Pavala” after playing a character by that name in Puri Jagannadh’s Andhrawala (2004), a name that followed her throughout her career. Syamala also gave a notable performance in Krishna Vamsi’s Khadgam (2002).

She made her acting debut in Babai Abbai (1985), directed by Jandhyala, before gaining wider recognition with Swarnakamalam (1988), directed by K. Viswanath and starring Venkatesh and Bhanupriya.

Pavala Syamala was 75.