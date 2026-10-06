Freddie Jackson Dead at 69

Legendary R&B singer Freddie Jackson has died at the age of 69. For the last few years, the singer has been battling kidney disease.

Videos by Suggest

His death was announced on Instagram by his team.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Freddie Jackson, who went home to rest last night,” the statement begins.

“Freddie was more than a legendary voice. He was a kind, generous soul who loved his fans, his family, his friends, and his music with everything he had. For decades he gave us the songs that became the soundtrack to our love stories, our celebrations, and our most treasured memories. That gift will live on forever.”

“To everyone who ever sang along, danced, or felt something when Freddie took the stage: thank you. You were family to him, and he carried your love with him always. Please keep his family, friends, and loved ones in your prayers during this difficult time. Details regarding arrangements and how to honor his legacy will be shared in the coming days.”

In 2024, Jackson, then 67, announced his health issues on Instagram.

“After a lot of thought and reflection, I’ve come to a point where I feel I’m ready to talk about a recent chapter in my life,” he said. “I have been diagnosed with kidney disease. This journey has had its challenges but I’ve decided to face it with openness and resilience.”

“It’s important to me that I share this with you, not just as a part of my personal story, but as a way to make a positive difference,” he said, announcing that he was partnering with the National Kidney Foundation to raise awareness about kidney health and provide support for those who are affected by kidney disease.

“Your love and support mean the world to me as I take this step forward for my health and well-being. Together, we can make a difference. I love you and blessings to you all! 💜”