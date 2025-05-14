Frat Brother Plummets To His Death From Hotel Balcony Days Before Graduation

A Bentley University fraternity brother, Gaurav Jaisingh, tragically died after reportedly falling from a hotel balcony while on a class trip to the Bahamas. The fatal accident took place only days before Jaisingh was supposed to graduate from school.

According to a Royal Bahamas Police Force press release, the incident took place on Sunday, May 11. Reportedly, Jaisingh was inside his hotel room with other roommates at around 10:00 p.m. At one point, unfortunately, he fell from an “upper-level balcony.

Moments later, he was found unresponsive on a lower floor. First responders started to rush him to a local hospital. However, while en route, Gaurav Jaisingh succumbed to his injuries.

Classmates React

According to ABC News, the Bahamas trip was an annual trip held by Bentley University. The incident took place less than a week from the university’s commencement, which is scheduled for Friday, May 16. With his graduation date so close, many of his fellow classmates have reacted devastated to the news.

“It was the last thing I was expecting, especially just a few days away from graduation,” Isabella Abeiga, a fellow senior, told WHDH.

Another senior class member, Sydney Bazin, hopes that Jaisingh will be remembered during graduation.

“He was gearing up for graduation this weekend, so I hope we take some time to honor him this weekend at graduation,” Bazin said. “So yes, it’s just actually heartbreaking.”

University Statement

Bentley University shared a statement of its own with several media outlets. Referring to it, Jaisingh’s death was called “an enormous tragedy for our community.”

“We share our deepest condolences with Gaurav’s family, friends and loved ones,” the statement read. “While local authorities are investigating, it appears Gaurav accidentally fell from a balcony. We will share more information when available while respecting his family’s privacy.”

“Bentley is providing resources for those who are impacted and encourages anyone who needs support to reach out to the university’s counseling center.”

According to Jaisingh’s LinkedIn profile, he was a member of the Delta Sigma Pi fraternity. He was pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance along with a Computer Information Systems minor.

His death continues to be under investigation.