Family Of 4 Found Dead In Murder Suicide On High School Graduation Day

A family of four in Nebraska was found dead on Saturday, May 10. All four members of the Koch family were found to have suffered knife wounds. Authorities believe that the father, Jeremy Koch, 42, killed both of his sons, Hudson and Asher, 18 and 16, and his wife, Bailey, 41, before taking his own life in a triple murder-suicide. Later that day, Hudson was supposed to graduate from high school.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the Dawson County deputies arrived at a Johnson Lake residence on May 10 at around 9:45 a.m. Upon entering the residence, they found all four family members dead, having suffered “fatal knife wounds.” By the evidence shown at the scene, police believe that Jeremy stabbed his family to death before taking his own life.

While the Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the case and autopsies on all four individuals are pending, troubling signs shed some light on what might have happened.

‘Jeremy’s Battle’

As reported by the News Channel Nebraska, days before her untimely death, Bailey Koch published a now-deleted GoFundMe, named “Jeremy’s Battle: Mental Health Support Needed.” While the fundraiser is no longer available, a Facebook page called “Anchoring Hope for Mental Health: Jeremy & Bailey Koch,” reportedly run by Bailey, details the mental health struggles and multiple suicide attempts that Jeremy Koch had in life.

“My husband tries to kill himself…a lot,” Bailey wrote.

Reportedly, Jeremy was diagnosed with severe depression back in 2009. By 2015, Jeremy had survived four suicide attempts, according to Bailey. Among these is a 2012 incident in which he drove his vehicle into “a semi on the highway.”

In what are now haunting words, Bailey wrote, “But my husband fights for his mental health harder than anyone I know. He knows his brain lies to him…that we are NOT better off without him here.”

‘Something Is Wrong’

However, in March 2025, as per Bailey, Jeremy told Bailey that “something is wrong.” As he uttered those words, Bailey found Jeremy over her bed, holding a knife, ready to end his life. Bailey managed to convince him not to go through with his suicide attempt. Jeremy was then admitted to Richard Young Hospital in Kearney, Nebraska.

This didn’t work, as treatments such as electroconvulsive therapy failed to help his mental health. He was diagnosed with failure to thrive in connection with his mental health crisis. He was malnourished and dehydrated at the time. Given the bills Bailey had to pay, she set up the GoFundMe.

On May 8, Bailey revealed that Jeremy had reacted negatively to a mental health medication. This meant, unfortunately, that he would not be able to attend his son Hudson’s graduation on May 10. That’s the same day police say Jeremy killed Hudson alongside his younger brother Asher and his wife Bailey. In an attached photo, Jeremy is seen holding a piece of paper. The paper reads, “Don’t be afraid to share your experiences with the world.”

In her last post on his Facebook page, published on May 9, one day before the Koch family was found dead, Bailey wrote that they had submitted paperwork to help approve transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment.

Reactions

According to News Channel Nebraska, Bailey was a special education teacher at Holdrege Public Schools. Following the tragic news of her death, the school district posted a statement on Facebook.

“Our Holdrege school community is grieving after a tragic event that has deeply affected us all. Our hearts are with everyone impacted,” the school district wrote. “We’re grateful for the strength and compassion of our community during this difficult time.”

Similarly, Cozard Community Schools, the school district where Hudson and Asher went to high school, also posted a statement on Facebook. Just like Holdrege, they offered school spaces to help students grieve, having school staff members and counselors available for support.

Delivering a heartbreaking speech during what was supposed to be Hudson’s graduation, Dr. Dan Endorf addressed the Koch family tragedy.

“The bittersweet emotions felt by the senior class on their graduation day, and by this entire gymnasium for that matter, cannot be concealed in this moment,” Endorf said,” according to PEOPLE. He would then urge all in attendance to “hug your loved ones.”