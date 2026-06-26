Pro Athlete Arrested on 4 Counts of Kidnapping and Armed Robbery

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has been arrested in Florida and charged with four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery in connection with a February incident that prosecutors say stemmed from a retaliatory plot over stolen property.

Videos by Suggest

Arnold, 23, turned himself in to authorities at the Orient Road Jail in Tampa on June 24 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He faces eight felony charges, each of which carries the possibility of a life sentence if he is convicted. Prosecutors have asked the court to keep Arnold in custody pending trial.

According to the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office, investigators identified Arnold as the alleged primary conspirator in a targeted armed robbery and kidnapping that occurred on February 4.

Authorities Claim Terrion Arnold Assaulted And Robbed Three Men

Authorities allege Arnold coordinated six co-defendants who lured three male victims to a Tampa apartment. There, they were held at gunpoint, assaulted, and robbed. Prosecutors say two of the co-defendants have accepted plea agreements and agreed to testify truthfully in future proceedings.

Investigators said the case began after more than $250,000 worth of cash and personal property was reported stolen from an Airbnb Arnold had rented in Largo, Florida. According to prosecutors, Arnold believed the three victims were responsible for the theft and orchestrated the attack in retaliation. Authorities later determined the victims had no involvement in the original burglary.

Arnold has denied the allegations. In a statement released through EAG Sports Management, his representatives said he “categorically denies any involvement” and maintains his innocence.

The statement argued that the prosecution is relying on testimony from convicted felons. As such, they have incentives to shift blame in exchange for reduced sentences. Defense attorney R. Timothy Jansen also told the court that Arnold disputes the accusations.

Arnold entered the NFL as the 24th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft after an All-American career at the University of Alabama. He quickly earned a starting role in Detroit’s secondary.