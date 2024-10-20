man-injured-after-jumping-from-balcony-at-trump-tower

A man was injured after authorities say he fell from a balcony inside Trump Tower in New York City last week.

The NYFD confirmed to the Daily Mail that the man plunged 50 feet inside Trump Tower and landed in front of visitors eating lunch in the building’s food court on Thursday, Oct. 17. The man had fallen from one floor to the next floor inside the atrium.

It was further reported that the man had acted “strangely” shortly before plunging from the balcony. He was also asked to leave the building at 4:20 p.m. The man then jumped over the railing. Authorities are investigating if he had intentionally jumped or accidentally fallen.

FDNY further confirmed that the man was found injured and unconscious inside Trump Tower. The New York Post reported that the man had appeared to be conscious when first responders arrived on the scene. He was rushed to nearby NY Presbyterian-Cornell with non-specific injuries.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. However, they believe it is not a criminal matter or anything to do with former president Donald Trump.

Trump is currently on the campaign trail. The incident at Trump Tower in New York occurred just weeks before the 2024 presidential election.

Trump Tower Chicago Vandalized, Man Arrested for Bringing Weapons to Hotel

Meanwhile, authorities in Chicago are investigating a vandalism incident at Trump Tower.

According to NBC Chicago, multiple windows of the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago were damaged by a vandal who threw rocks earlier this month.

On-scene witnesses told police that the man threw rocks at about 4:45 p.m. toward the famous skyscraper located on the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue. He managed to damage six different windows of the building.

After the damage was done, the vandal then fled the scene and was seen going northbound on Rush Street.

Another incident that occurred at Trump Tower in Chicago was an Ohio man bringing multiple guns into the hotel without a license.

CBS News reports that the man was identified as 21-year-old Brandon Peck of Oakwood, Ohio. He was charged with two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The Ohio man was also cited for possession of a firearm with a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets.

Authorities stated Peck did not have a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card or concealed carry license.

One of his guns was discovered inside his room by a Trump Tower employee. This led to the police being called to the scene.

The police took Peck into custody without incident.