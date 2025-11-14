‘Fox & Friends’ Mainstay Dealing With ‘Health Issues,’ Steps Away From TV

A Fox & Friends mainstay is stepping away from the show to deal with some personal health issues. So she’s stepping away from TV.

Janice Dean has been a host on Fox & Friends as well as a Fox News senior meteorologist for years. But she’s taking a break away from the show and network. Taking to social media, Dean revealed she needs time to rest.

Since 2005, Dean has been battling multiple sclerosis.

“I wanted to let you all know that I’m taking a break from work (and social media) for a bit,” she wrote on Facebook. “I’m ok, but I’ve had some health issues that require rest and time to heal. My bosses at Fox have been kind and understanding, and I feel blessed to be able to take a break to be with my family.”

She continued, “The trip to Rome with [husband] Sean was a good place to start healing spiritually, and now I have to get back to feeling healthy and strong. I’ve always been up front and honest about my life, and I felt I owed you an explanation of my absence. But, I will be back. Grateful to you all for the kind words.”

Stepping Away From Fox

At this time, Dean didn’t reveal how long she’s going to be away from Fox News. She also didn’t disclose whether her current health issues is related to her previous MS diagnosis.

Previously, Dean has been upfront about living with MS and the daily battles that she faces.

“Almost 20 years ago, I was diagnosed with an illness that has no cure,” Dean said in 2024.

She said, “It also is a disease that affects people differently, and potentially could someday be debilitating. And despite the challenges I’ve faced over the years, having MS has made me stronger in ways I could never imagine. It’s important for me to share my journey so that I can maybe help someone else. That’s always been the goal, and I’ve met some really great fellow MS’ers that despite the odds against them, rise to the challenge and overcome the fear of this strange, scary disease.”