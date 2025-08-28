Fox News Anchor Hospitalized With A ‘Severe Case’ Of Malaria

Fox News anchor John Roberts announced on social media that he has been hospitalized while experiencing a “severe case” of Malaria.

While thanking fellow Fox News anchor for covering hosting duties on America Report, Roberts shared details about his recent health scare.

“I somehow came down with a severe case of Malaria,” the Fox News anchor explained. “I can honestly say that I am the only person in the hospital. In fact, one of my doctors said I’m the first case he has ever seen.”

Roberts didn’t reveal whether he had been discharged from the hospital yet, nor did he say when he would be returning to the Fox News studio. He also didn’t reveal how he was infected with the disease.

The anchor has been at Fox News since 2011. He was the Fox News Chief White House Correspondent from 2017 to 2021. He has been hosting America Reports since 2021. The show focuses on various national news topics.

Roberts co-hosts America Reports with Sandra Smith

How Common is Malaria in the U.S.?

According to the CDC, there are approximately 2,000 Malaria cases a year in the U.S. There is also an average of nearly seven deaths per year.

Per the CDC data, which was recorded from 2007 to 2022, 95% of people with Malaria did not receive appropriate prevention medication. Most cases involved individuals returning from Africa. The majority of cases are caused by P. falciparum, the more severe form of the disease.

The CDC further reports that the symptoms of Malaria range from very mild to severe. Symptoms include fever and flu-like symptoms, as well as chills, headache, muscle aches, and fatigue. Additionally, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea may also occur.

The incubation period ranges from seven to 30 days.

It is more common to get Malaria from an infected mosquito. Other potential ways the diseases spread include blood/organ transplants, sharing needles or syringes with someone with Malaria, and a mother transmitting the disease to her infant before or during delivery.