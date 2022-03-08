Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy’s Wife Is Another Familiar Face For Fox Watchers

FOX correspondent Peter Doocy is a familiar face for fans of the network, reporting live from the White House on current events. We know his political positions, but what do we know about his wife, Hillary Vaughn?

Hillary Vaughn Is An Experienced Reporter

For Doocy and Vaughn, reporting is a family business. Vaughn is also a journalist, working as a correspondent for FOX Business Network. Vaughn has also worked for FOX News in the Junior Reporter Program, as well as Yahoo Finance, FOX 32 in Chicago, FOX 13 in Tampa, FOX 2 in Detroit, and FOX 5 in Washington, D.C.

The couple tied the knot in 2021 in a small ceremony in South Carolina. It’s unclear how long the two had been dating prior to their marriage, but a 2017 post to Doocy’s Instagram features Vaughn in a group shot.

Other than some wedding photos and some recent pics from a ski vacation, the couple does not post frequently on Instagram, keeping their private life private. “Life with you takes the cake!” Vaughn captioned a post of the two cutting their wedding cake.

Working At FOX Is A Family Affair

Doocy’s father Steve, who is also a FOX correspondent, posted wedding photos as well. “PETER DOOCY GOT MARRIED!” he captioned a picture of the couple leaving the church. “Welcome To the Doocy family Hillary Vaughn we are so happy for both of you. For any parent who proudly watches their kid’s wedding, you know exactly how Kathy and I feel. Please join the Doocys and congratulate @pdoocy and @hillary__vaughn as their adventure begins!”

Steve shared more details about the wedding when he announced his son’s marriage on FOX & Friends, saying that there were only 18 people in attendance at the wedding. Doocy and Vaughn had initially planned to get married in January of 2021 but pushed the ceremony back amid coronavirus concerns.



Steve isn’t the only family member Doocy has at FOX. Younger sister Sally is also employed by the network, but you won’t see her on your TV screen. Sally has been working as a sales planner for FOX since 2015. With Doocy, his wife, his sister, and his father all working at FOX, it’s clear that working for the network has become a family affair.

