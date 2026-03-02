Four U.S. Military Service Members Killed During Air Strike in Kuwait

Four U.S. military service personnel have reportedly died following an Iranian strike in Kuwait over the weekend.

According to CBS News, U.S. Central Command announced on Monday that four service members were killed while four others were seriously wounded during the U.S.-Israeli military’s Operation Epic Fury.

Three of the deceased were confirmed on Sunday, while the fourth died on Monday.

“The fourth service member, who was seriously wounded during Iran’s initial attacks, eventually succumbed to their injuries,” Central Command confirmed.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also revealed that the strike occurred when an incoming munition hit a tactical operations center in Kuwait.

President Trump spoke out about the three fallen service members on Sunday, telling , “We expect casualties with something like this. But in the end, it’s going to be a great deal for the world.”

He also called the fallen service members “great people” in an interview with the Daily Mail. “And, you know, we expect that to happen, unfortunately. Could happen continuous — it could happen again.”

He then added that the service members had “outstanding records.”

Military officials stated that the identities of the four deceased service members will be withheld for 24 hours so that next of kin can be notified.

Operation Epic Fury Was Launched in Iran on Saturday

The U.S. and Israeli armed forces launch Operation Epic Fury in the early hours of Saturday in Iran. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed during the air strikes in Tehran.

Iranian state media reported that more than 200 people were killed in the air strike. It was further reported that the Iranian Supreme Leader’s death “showed that he consistently stood among the people and at the forefront of his responsibilities, confronting what officials call global arrogance.”

President Trump confirmed Khamenei’s death. “Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime.”

He also called the Iranian government a “vicious group of very hard, terrible people.”

Khamenei was said to have been killed in his Tehran compound. Among those killed were one of Khamenei’s daughters, son-in-law, grandchild, and daughter-in-law.

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has already threatened to launch its “most intense offensive operation” ever after the killing of Khamenei.

