iranian-supreme-leader-ayatollah-ali-khamenei-killed-in-us-israeli-air-strike-attack

Iranian state media confirmed that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed during a major air strike attack conducted by US and Israeli military forces on Saturday. He was 86 years old.

Videos by Suggest

According to Iranian state media, the air strike was conducted in the early hours of Saturday. More than 200 people were killed in the attack.

The Iranian Supreme Leader’s death “showed that he consistently stood among the people and at the forefront of his responsibilities, confronting what officials call global arrogance,” the state media stated.

It was reported that Khamenei was killed while in his compound, which was located in downtown Tehran.

His death at his office “showed that he consistently stood among the people and at the forefront of his responsibilities, confronting what officials call global arrogance,” state media revealed.

President Trump spoke out about Khamenei’s death. “Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime.”

He also called the Iranian government officials a “vicious group of very hard, terrible people.”

Khamenei family members were also killed in the attack. Among those killed were one of Khamenei’s daughters, son-in-law, grandchild, and daughter-in-law.

Israeli military officials pointed out that more than 30 targets were hit during the air strikes.

Iran’s Paramilitary Guard Threatens to Launch ‘MostIntense Offensive Operation’ Ever Following Khamenei’s Death

Meanwhile, Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard threatened Sunday to launch its “most intense offensive operation” ever after the killing of Khamenei.

“The most intense offensive operation in the history of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will begin in moments, targeting [Israel] and American terrorists bases,” officials stated.

Iran’s Cabinet further warned that the “great crime will never go unanswered” after Khamenei’s death.

Along with Khamenei and some of his family members, the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and a top security adviser, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Pakpour, was killed in the air strikes. Pakpour took over as top commander following the 12- day June 2025 war after his predecessor was killed.

Ali Shamkhani, long a figurehead within Iran’s security establishment, was also killed.





