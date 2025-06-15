Fort Lauderdale, Florida TSA Agent Accused Of Attacking Elderly Passenger In Airport

A TSA agent working at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has been accused of attacking a 79-year-old passenger. Janiyah Wilson-Robinson, 21, now faces an aggravated battery charge.

According to WPLG, citing a Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) report, the incident took place on Wednesday, June 11. Wilson-Robinson allegedly attacked the elderly Palm Beach Gardens woman by “forcefully pushing her.”

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Margate Talk, Wilson-Robinson allegedly placed her palms on the elderly woman’s face and pushed her.

As a result, the elderly woman fell to the ground and suffered “minor bruising” on her forehead, as per BSO deputies. When being offered a trip to a local hospital, the victim declined. Instead, she received an ice pack following the incident. The victim was scheduled to fly on JetBlue Airways.

Janiyah Wilson-Robinson was arrested and charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 or older. She spent a night at the North Broward Bureau detention facility. She was then released on a $1,000 bond.

A TSA spokesperson shared a statement with media outlets such as WPLG and Fox News Digital, addressing the incident. It was confirmed that Wilson-Robinson has been placed on administrative leave.

“The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is aware of the recent arrest of one of our officers,” the statement reads. “TSA holds its employees to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, and we do not tolerate behavior that violates these standards or the public’s trust.”

“The individual has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities in their investigation.”

What might have caused Wilson-Robinson’s alleged attack on the elderly woman remains a mystery.

Another TSA Agent Arrest

The incident comes less than a week after another TSA agent at Pittsburgh International Airport allegedly stole a passenger’s money during the screening process.

According to WTAE, Richard Bruce, 39, allegedly stole the money on Thursday, June 5, at around 4 p.m. Bruce was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

Passengers were left in shock after the alleged theft took place.

“Human nature is such that people can’t respect other people’s property, for whatever reason,” Jerry Neski, traveling from New Jersey, told the outlet. Isaac Tolliver, returning from Atlanta, said that the incident was “very concerning.”

TSA confirmed via a spokesperson’s statement that Bruce was placed on administrative leave