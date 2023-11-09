Pastor From ‘The Voice’ And ‘American Idol’ Charged With Theft

Steven Flockhart, a Tenessee pastor who competed in the singing competitions in 2012, has been accused of identity theft.

Steven Flockhart, a singer-turned-pastor who appeared on American Idol and The Voice, is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly stealing the identity of a man in his church. He was arrested on Thursday, November 2, on one count of identity theft and one count of theft of merchandise $2,500-$10,000, according to WREG Memphis, as reported by PopCulture.

According to his arrest affidavit, Steven Flockhart was previously accused of forging documents and impersonating the account holder of a credit card at another church in Georgia. https://t.co/lWx3hgkAhI — Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) November 4, 2023

According to an arrest affidavit, Flockhart and another church member opened a joint credit card for the church. The fraud victim alleged that Flockhart called him and asked for his personal information. While the victim was initially hesitant, he later gave Flockhart his information.

In September 2023, the victim noticed his credit score drop significantly. After checking his credit report, the victim realized someone had opened a credit card under his name with an unpaid balance of $6,410.

After the victim confronted Flockhart, he admitted to having opened the account. According to the affidavit, as reported by PopCulture, the loan holder and the victim confirmed the phone number connected to the account was Flockhart’s.

Steven Flockhart’s Criminal History

Identity theft is only one crime Flockhart has been accused of. At another church in Georgia, Flockhart allegedly forged documents and impersonated the account holder of a credit card. The incident resulted in a lawsuit in 2020.

For the pastor’s 2023 charges, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed he posted a bond of $2,000.

901 Church

According to Flockhart’s bio on 901 Church’s website, he made the jump from his 12-year career in the music industry to leading the church after receiving a sign from God. The bio reads, “in 2012, after briefly appearing on American Idol and then being selected as a contestant on The Voice… God made it clear that he was supposed to walk away from what could have been a very prominent music career, and that he was supposed to Pastor and Lead people to advance the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Flockhart made his first court appearance on Monday.