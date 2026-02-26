Former ‘The View’ Host’s Daughter Jailed

Chelsea O’Donnell, the daughter of former The View host Rosie O’Donnell, is once again facing legal woes, as she is jailed over allegedly touching a man’s private parts without permission.

According to a report from the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections obtained by TMZ, the latest incident led to Chelsea’s probation being terminated in late 2025. The comedian’s daughter was previously on probation for various arrests that occurred in 2023. Among the charges that Chelsea was previously given were child neglect and drugs.

The report states Chelsea allegedly touched a man’s private parts without permission while she was driving a vehicle. The alleged victim was in the backseat on the passenger side.

During the situation, it was said that Chelsea had reached back and touched the passenger’s inner thigh. “After pushing her away, Ms. O’Donnell then touched his genitals,” the report reveals. It was reported that Chelsea became upset after the man noticeably rejected her advances.

Chelsea then began to drive erratically.

Meanwhile, the report states Chelsea agreed to obtain permission before engaging in any romantic, dating, or sexual relationships as part of her probation program. She had notably engaged in numerous sexual relationships between July 2025 and September 2025.

Chelsea Denies Assaulting the Man

When questioned about the incident, Chelsea notably denied she had assaulted the male passenger. She further claimed that everything between them was done consensually.

However, she did admit to having a sexual relationship with four others and meeting someone through a dating app.

Per her original conviction, Chelsea was sentenced to 18 months. However, the sentence was “stayed,” which means that all she has to do is abide by her probation rules.

Rosie spoke out about Chelsea’s legal woes in late 2025.

“My child chelsea belle – before addiction took over her life,” the former The View host wrote about her daughter in an Instagram post. “i loved her then i love her now as she faces a scary future- prayers welcomed- #addiction awareness #love #family.”

In a separate statement, O’Donnell stated, “I have compassion for those struggling with addiction – Chelsea was born into addiction, and it has been a painful journey for her and her four young children. We continue to love and support her through these horrible times. Prayers welcomed.”

