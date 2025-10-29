Rosie O’Donnell Asks For Prayers As Her Daughter Faces ‘Scary Future’ With New Prison Sentence

Rosie O’Donnell is asking for prayers after her daughter, Chelsea, received a new prison sentence for violating her probation.

The former The View host took to Instagram to speak out about the situation. She also shared a throwback photo of Chelsea.

“My child chelsea belle – before addiction took over her life,” Rosie O’Donnell wrote about her daughter. “i loved her then i love her now as she faces a scary future- prayers welcomed- #addiction awareness #love #family.”

Chelsea was recently sentenced to prison on Oct. 22 after her probation was revoked.

In a statement to PEOPLE, O’Donnell stated, “I have compassion for those struggling with addiction – Chelsea was born into addiction, and it has been a painful journey for her and her four young children. We continue to love and support her through these horrible times. Prayers welcomed.”

Chelsea was arrested three times in Wisconsin between September and December 2024. During the first arrest, Chelsea faced multiple felony charges, such as neglecting a child and methamphetamine possession.

Although she quickly posted bail and was released, Chelsea was arrested a month later with more felony charges, which now included bail jumping as well as resisting or obstructing an officer.

She was then arrested for a third time for possession of both methamphetamine and narcotic drugs and bail jumping.

During her February 2025 court appearance, Chelsea pled guilty to resisting or obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, and possession of methamphetamine. Her misdemeanor charges for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of narcotic drugs were both dismissed.

She was sentenced to six years of probation on Mar. 31. Conditions of her probation included absolute sobriety, no possession of alcohol or another controlled substance without a valid prescription. She is also to have no contact with drug dealers.

Fans Offer Support to Rosie O’Donnell Amid Her Daughter’s Struggles

Fans of the comedian quickly turned to her latest Instagram post’s comment section to offer support during the trying time.

“My prayers are with you and her children,” one fan wrote.

Another fan offered Chelsea sympathy, stating Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter was in a tough place. “It’s going to be incredibly tough to stop her addiction, and the only person that can make this decision is herself. She can be encouraged but at the end of the day it’s up to her.”

The fan further pointed out that Chelsea will need a lot of support should she choose to fight her addiction.

“I’m so sorry, as this is one of the hardest choices for her loved ones to have to accept,” the fan added. “I’m praying that she has a place inside that tells her she needs to stop forever. Let’s pray that she has some of your strength.”