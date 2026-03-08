Former ‘The View’ Co-Host Recalls Awkward Moment With Queen Elizabeth II

Nearly four years after Queen Elizabeth II passed away, former The View co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck recalls one awkward moment with the late monarch.

While appearing on The Weekend View, Hasselbeck recalled being invited to the White House by former President George W. Bush for a state dinner with the Queen.

“I was so nervous,” she recalled. “I wore my wedding cape.”

Hasselbeck further explained, “I had no idea what to do when I got there. Like, I didn’t know [you couldn’t touch the Queen].”

She was referring to royal protocol that forbids the public from touching members fo the royal family.

“I went in for a hug,” she continued. “It didn’t go well. It was very awkward.”

However, things got even more awkward at the event for Hasselbeck and her husband. “There were so many things before me, so many forks,” she pointed out. “I grew up simply, you know?”

Hasselbeck continued, “I remember this, like, chalice of something, and I didn’t … grow up with many courses. I’m literally [pretends to bring a bowl to her lips], mid-sip, and Jeb Bush leans over, Condoleezza Rice is [on] my other side, and he’s like, ‘You might not want to drink that. That’s for your hands.'”

Hasselbeck Returned to ‘The View’ as a Guest Co-Host For the Week

The former Survivor contestant has been guest co-hosting The View this week while Alyssa Farah Griffin is on maternity leave.

While on The View’s accompanying Behind the Table podcast, Hasselbeck compared the morning talk show to the deadliest snakes on Survivor.

“What better preparation [for The View] than 39 out of 41 days in the Australian outback, with nine out of the 10 deadliest snakes?” she said, referring to Survivor. “The prep that you’ll need to get at the table of The View and debate Hot Topics every day for 10 years? I think Survivor did me well for that.”

Hasselbeck was a co-host on The View from 2003 to 2013.

Along with discussing her time on The View, Hasselbeck revealed why she won’t be returning to Survivor anytime soon.

“Solid no. Solid no, every single time,” she said.

Hasselbeck cited her family as the reason she did not return to Survivor. “I don’t think I could leave the kids. I barely want to miss a [sports] game today that I know is going on.”