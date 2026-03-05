Elisabeth Hasselbeck Reveals If She Would Ever Return to ‘Survivor’

Despite recent rumors, former contestant Elisabeth Hasselbeck says she has no plans to ever return to Survivor.

Videos by Suggest

During her recent appearance on The View’s companion podcast, Behind the Table, Hasselbeck confirmed that Survivor producers have approached her about appearing on the survival reality TV show again.

Hasselbeck, who was a contestant for Survivor: The Australian Outback in 2001, said it was a “solid no” for her to return.

When asked about the rumor she was approached for Survivor 50, which will have 24 returning contestants, Hasselbeck said, “I think maybe there was an indirect ask. I think they had known…”

She then noted, “I had trained them to know.”

Noting why she wouldn’t return to Survivor, Hasselbeck said it was due to her family. “I don’t think I could leave the kids,” she noted. “I barely want to miss a game today that I know is going on.”

She shares three children, Grace, 20, Taylor, 18, and Isaiah, 16, with her husband, Tim Hasselbeck.

Hasselbeck appeared on Survival when she was 23. She joined The View a few years later and was a co-host until 2013. She noted that the survival show did give her “great training ground” for the daytime talk show.

“What better preparation than 39 out of 41 days in the Australian Outback with nine out of the ten deadliest snakes, than for the prep that you’ll need to get at the table at ‘The View’ and debate hot topics every day for ten years,” she declared. “I think Survivor di me well for that.”

Hasselbeck Previously Spoke Out About the ‘Survivor 50’ Rumors

This isn’t the first time that Hasselbeck said she’s not planning a Survivor return.

In a post on social media last spring, Hasselbeck addressed the rumors about Survivor 50.

“No, I’m not doing Survivor,” she confirmed. “That is funny, though. I’m not doing that. I’m gonna be back there with, like, snacks instead.”

Hasselbeck further shared her plans for when Survivor 50 was in production. “I’ll be gardening,” she said. “And working on some fun projects, which I’ll tell you about, but it does not include Fiji or Survivor.”

“I’m not doing that,” she reaffirmed. “I wanna be with my family and a burger in the backyard.”