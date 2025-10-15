Former Tennessee Judge Allegedly Threatened The Lives Of Wife And Her Friend

A former Tennessee judge, 63-year-old John Cris Helton, is accused of threatening to kill his wife and her friend over an unspecified reason. Allegedly, Helton messaged them, “I will kill both of you first.”

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Law & Crime, the incident occurred on September 28. At around midnight, Helton allegedly sent a message to a group he shares with his wife and her friend. It read, “I take that back I will kill both of you first. Don’t forget she knows your worth,” the complaint said.

In addition, he is also accused of sending a photo of a “large black and silver kitchen knife.”

Fearing for her life, Helton’s wife, unnamed, told the police that she “didn’t want to be close” to him after receiving the written threat, the complaint said. It is unclear why the message was sent or if the married couple has a history of violence.

Police arrested Helton at his home in Panama City Beach, Florida, and charged him with making a written threat to kill or do bodily harm.

Alleged Admission

In a post-Miranda interview, Helton allegedly admitted to sending the threatening text and the photo. The complaint detailed that the photo in question featured the knife on his lap, and police noted that the pants the former judge was wearing during the interview matched the ones seen in the photo.

John Cris Helton was booked on a $50,000 bond, which he posted two days after his arrest. A judge ordered him to have no contact with his wife, and he must return to court for his arraignment on November 3.

As reported by Local 3 News, Helton’s career in the field of law has been problematic, to say the least. He was censured twice by the Tennessee Supreme Court. In 2003, he failed to deposit a retainer fee. Then, in 2008, he failed to properly administer an estate, the outlet reported.

Years later, in 2021, Helton resigned from the bench citing health reasons. Three years later, in April 2024, he was suspended from practicing law for five years. He had failed to pay his federal income tax and owes $400,000 to the IRS.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.