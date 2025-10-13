Arizona Man Beat Up Ex In Front Of Her 11-Year-Old Daughter, Giving Her Brain Bleeds

A 26-year-old Arizona man, Brandon Ramos Valenzuela, was convicted of beating his ex-girlfriend in front of her 11-year-old daughter, who ended up calling 911. The mother, unnamed, was found in a pool of blood and suffered several brain bleeds.

According to a release issued by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office on October 8, Valenzuela was sentenced to 8.75 years in prison and “lifetime supervised probation” for assaulting his ex-girlfriend in 2023.

The Arizona man pleaded guilty to child abuse and aggravated assault with serious physical injury in August. Both are class three felonies as well as domestic violence offenses.

“This 11-year-old showed incredible courage during what could easily have been a deadly situation,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. “Even one act of domestic violence is one too many. As prosecutors, we carry the responsibility to stand up for those who can’t, and to make it clear that abuse has no place in our communities—ever.”

Violent Assault

According to the release, the incident occurred back in October 2023. The victim’s 11-year-old daughter called the Avondale Police Department and frantically asked for help. Police officers arrived shortly after at a home near Van Buren Street and Dysart Road, and witnessed a violent scene.

The victim was found lying in a pool of blood. She had suffered multiple lacerations on her head and bruising on her face, the release detailed. After being transported to a local hospital, doctors found that the woman had suffered a skull fracture. Additionally, several brain bleeds were found, caused by the assault.

The child detailed to the responding officers that she woke up to the sound of Brandon Ramos Valenzuela yelling at her mother. Horrified by the violence, the child tried to intervene. Valenzuela, however, covered her face and made it hard for her to breathe.

Eventually, however, the man let her go and fled the scene. This allowed the child to call 911, with her courage contributing to her mother’s survival.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.