Former Team USA Gymnast Accuses Simone Biles Of Belittling and Ostracizing Her

As the ongoing feud between Simone Biles and Riley Gaines continues, a former Team USA gymnast accuses the 11-time Olympic medalist of belittling her.

In a statement to One America News (OANN), MyKayla Skinner spoke out about the treatment she has received from Simone Biles in the past.

“As an athlete who has dedicated years to a sport, I’ve always believed that true competition should elevate us – not diminish others,” Skinner wrote. “That’s why it’s deeply troubling to see Simone Biles publicly label a fellow female athlete a ‘sore loser’ – simply for expressing valid concerns about fairness in women’s sports.”

United States Women’s Gymnastics teammates Simone Biles, right, and Mykayla Skinner pose together after their practice session at Ariake Gymnastics Centre before the start of the Tokyo Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI/Shutterstock

The retired gymnast then said she commended and appreciated Gaines for having the courage to speak up. “Women like her are not only standing for fairness, but for the future of female athletics itself. She deserves support – not ridicule.”

Skinner continued by claiming that through her gymnastic career, she endured being belittled, dismissed, and ostracized behind the scenes by Biles. “The pressure to stay silent was immense,” she stated. “I kept quiet out of respect – for the sport, for my teammates, and for the ideal of unity among athletes. But witnessing this kind of public shaming, especially from someone in a position of influence, makes that silent no longer acceptable.”

Skinner went on to add that it’s one thing to disagree, it’s another to use a platform to bully and demean others. “No one should be punished for standing up for fairness and biological reality,” she added. “We should be lifting each other up – not tearing one another down for speaking hard truths.”

Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner Had a Fallout After Team USA Gymnastics Criticism

MyKayla Skinner’s comments against Simone Biles aren’t out of left field. The two experienced a fallout last year after Skinenr criticized Team USA gymnasts.

Skinner was Team USA during the 2016 Olympic Games as an alternate and was a vault silver medalist during the 2020 Olympic Games. Although she participated in the 2024 Olympic trials, Skinner didn’t make the team. She retired from the sport not long after.

Skinner made headlines last summer after she criticized the team’s gymnasts right before the 2024 Olympic Games. She didn’t mention Biles. However, Skinner called out the rest of the team: Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Grace McCallum. “Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be.”

Skinner then seemingly suggested that a difference in work ethic was due to the U.S. Center for SafeSport prioritizing the end of abuse in athletics. “The girls just don’t have the work ethic,” she continued. “And it’s hard too because of SafeSport. Like, coaches can’t get on athletes, and they have to be really careful what they say.”

“Not everyone needs a mic and a platform,” Biles wrote in response to the comments.

Skinner later apologized for the comments. “I want to formally apologize to Team USA and to our gymnastic community for my comments during my recent YouTube episodes of the Gymnastic Olympic Trials. It was not my intention to offend or disrespect any of the athletes or to take away from their hard work. Your hard work and dedication has paid off and I congratulate each and every one of you.”

Biles called out the criticism when Team USA won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. “Lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions,” she declared.

She later revealed that Skinner had blocked her on social media.












