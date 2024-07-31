Simone Biles Reveals MyKayla Skinner Blocked Her on Social Media After ‘Work Ethic’ Diss

Not long after her “work ethic” clapback towards McKayla Skinner went viral, Simone Biles revealed her former teammate actually blocked her on social media.

Biles took to Instagram just after Team USA’s women’s gymnastics won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games to share her own personal reaction to the exciting event. She seemingly threw shade at McKayla Skinner in the process.

“Lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions,” Biles declared in the post, which included photos of the team celebrating with the American flag.

Simone Biles’ clapback was in response to McKayla Skinner criticizing her teammates in the weeks leading up to the Olympic Games. The teammates are Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera.

“Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be,” MyKayla said in a video earlier this month.

She then hinted there was a difference in work ethic due to the U.S. Center for SafeSport focusing on ended abuse in athletes. “The girls just don’t have the work ethic,” she continued. “And it’s hard too because of SafeSport. Like, coaches can’t get on athletes and they have to be really careful what they say.”

Skinner was previously on the national team as an alternate in the 2016 Olympics and was a silver medalist in the 2020 games. She did participate in this year’s Olympic trials.

However, it appears McKayla Skinner wasn’t too happy with Simone Biles over the remark. Biles revealed in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “Oop I’ve been blocked.”

Although she didn’t reveal who exactly blocked her, X users were able to connect the dots.

“Mission: accomplished,” One user wrote. Another added, “The trash usually takes itself out.”

McKayla Skinner Previously Apologized For Her Remarks Against Team USA’s Women Gymnasts

After her video received extensive backlash, McKayla Skinner made the decision to delete it and post an apology.

“I want to formally apologize to Team USA and to our gymnastic community for my comments during my recent YouTube episodes of the Gymnastic Olympic Trials,” she wrote. “It was not my intention to offend or disrespect any of the athletes or to take away from their hard work. your hard work and dedication has paid off and I congratulate each and every one of you.”

McKayla then stated that upon reflection she was comparing the “Marta Era” to the current era. She was referring to the abusive treatment she and other gymnasts experienced from former Team USA coordinator, Márta Károlyi.

“I am coming to terms that I have not fully dealt with the emotional and verbal abuse I endured under Marta that perhaps led to my hurtful comments,” she continued. “I take full responsibility for what I said and I deeply apologize.”

She went on to add, “It is most important to me that the sport I love continue down the part of healing and ensures a positive environment for all. I wish you all the best in Paris. I will be cheering you all on! Go Team USA!”

According to E! News, McKayla Skinner showed her support for the 2024 Team USA gymnasts by reposting a photo of the five athletes with three heart emojis.