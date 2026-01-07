Former ‘SNL’ Star Says He Sold Drugs To Castmates While On Show

Former SNL star is getting candid about his time on the show. Chris Redd starred on the longstanding comedy for several seasons of Saturday Night Live. Redd appeared in a number of sketches, but it’s what was going on behind the scenes that made the news.

Redd revealed he used to sell drugs to his SNL castmates. In an Instagram video, Redd got candid about his addiction to drugs. He confessed that he had “pill problems and issues” while on the show.

“Nothing too crazy, but crazy for my black a–,” Redd said. “I was even selling some to the people, to some of my castmates. I’m not gonna snitch on y’all motherf–kers, man. Bottom line is, while I was at the show, I had some pill issues, I got some pill problems — nothing too crazy, but crazy for my Black a–, you know?”

So Redd isn’t revealing names on who he sold drugs to on SNL. But he did say that his co-workers didn’t support him and his mental health on the show.

“They wouldn’t help me,” Redd claimed. “I would have panic attacks, wouldn’t be concerned about me or nothing. Just would talk s–t. It’s crazy how somebody would watch you destroy yourself.”

‘SNL’ Star Talks Show

Redd also got candid about having a relationship with Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife, Christina Evangeline. Thompson filed for divorce in 2022. Redd and Christina started dating several months later.

“I know everybody talks about me dating Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife and how that came to be, and I’m gonna just tell it to you straight,” Redd said.

There was no overlap between the relationships.

“She helped me with my therapy journey, and she told me things about her life that made me look at a lot of people involved differently,” he said. “And in that time, we fell in love.”

He said that he doesn’t feel guilty.

“I really love everything me and Kenan did, bro. I really appreciated every piece of work we put together,” he said. “I think that we were a great team, and I hate doing something to somebody that I know would hurt them. I don’t feel player for this s–t at all. But I did choose love.”