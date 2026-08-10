Kim Kardashian’s LA-Area Mansion Burglarized

A 27-year-old man has been accused of stealing a staffer’s car after burglarizing Kim Kardashian’s LA-area mansion over the weekend.

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According to TMZ, the man appeared at the reality TV queen’s Hidden Hills property during its renovation on Sunday afternoon. He managed to force himself into the main house.

A source said a security guard discovered the man stealing items from the house and loading them into a nearby vehicle. Turns out, it was a staffer’s car, which the man ended up stealing.

Local law enforcement was called, leading to sheriff deputies surrounding the residence. The man was eventually taken into custody without further incident.

Police also stated that no one was injured during the ordeal. No weapons were also found on the man. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

“It’s still under investigation, and we’re still in the preliminary stage,” LASD Sgt. Chris Sonderlund told the California Post.

However, other sources have said that the man never gained entry into the residence. They also don’t believe there are any staff members on the premises during the renovation.

Kardashian and her children were not at the residence at the time, nor are they living there at this time. The family has been living in a nearby rental during the renovations.

The reality TV star bought the property with her ex-husband Kanye West for $20 million in 2014. Kardashian later bought the home and its belongings from West for $23 million.

The Incident Occurred Nearly 10 Years After Kardashian’s Infamous Paris Robbery

According to PEOPLE, the burglary incident at Kardashian’s LA-area home occurred nearly 10 years after the reality TV star’s infamous Paris robbery.

Kardashian reportedly lost nearly $9 million worth of jewelry during that ordeal. She claimed that five people broke into her hotel room and stole the items.

While testifying in the trial, which took place last year, Kardashian recalled fearing for her life and thought she was going to die or be sexually assaulted. She even repeatedly told the robbers, “I have babies, and I need to get home to my babies.”

A total of seven men and one woman were found guilty of the crime.